The year one after Corona is coming to an end and, in addition to grief and illness, it leaves an ugly legacy. Europe’s economy has shrunk by a good seven percent, while public debt is rising dramatically. In Germany alone, the federal and state governments took out more than 300 billion euros in loans. This is driving the government debt ratio from below 60 to more than 70 percent of economic output. For the euro zone as a whole, it even rises to a good 100 percent, and an oppressive question arises: How should the governments ever repay that?

If you follow the leading economists, the answer is: not at all. Spending cuts and tax hikes would only slow the economy down further. Instead, the states should grow out of their indebtedness.

Once the economy starts to buzz, they can cut borrowing as tax revenues rise, and as the debt ratio grows, the debt ratio falls. That sounds plausible, especially since the low interest rates make it easy. The additional loans cost almost nothing, and the German tax authorities even make money from them.

And yet the concept has a major weakness: It is based on the assumption that everything will soon be back to what it was before the pandemic. But that is highly unlikely. Because the corona crisis has revealed that key tasks such as education and healthcare are dramatically underfunded. In addition, many European countries drive on wear and tear.

Dilapidated bridges, dilapidated buildings

Dilapidated bridges, missing rails, dilapidated public buildings and a technically completely outdated administration are evidence of such false politics. As a result, government investments must by no means fall back to pre-crisis levels, but must increase permanently. And the task of the century, climate protection, comes on top of that. For the conversion to a climate-neutral production method, government programs on the billions of euros are necessary. The EU’s Green Deal is just the beginning.

All of this will certainly not be manageable with loans alone, but will require additional tax revenue. The good news is that in addition to taxing climate-damaging emissions, there are other reserves for this: the wealth of the super-rich. The affluent states have continuously reduced their tax burden, always accompanied by the promise that the capital owners would invest even more.

But that was a mistake, a study by the London School of Economics has now confirmed. “Big tax cuts for the rich since the 1980s have increased inequality without this being offset by gains in economic output,” the authors point out. As a result, one percent of the population in Germany now has a third of all assets.

It would therefore be only right and fair to raise a future tax on this one percent, as the left is demanding. If assets with a tax exemption of two million euros or more were charged with a progressive one-off tax of ten to thirty percent, the DIW calculated that this would add up to 337 billion euros over twenty years. If it came to that, the corona programs would be financed and the state would be able to act for other tasks – if necessary on credit.