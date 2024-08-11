Lindner: US missiles to be deployed in Germany to provide balance in containing Russia

Germany will deploy US missiles to maintain a “balance in containing Russia.” This is the reason given by German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, reports TASS.

According to him, Germany is within range of Russian missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

“It is therefore of the utmost importance for us to restore the balance of deterrence. The planned deployment of intermediate-range missiles is an important contribution to this effort,” Lindner added.

Related materials:

Earlier, the German parliament said that Berlin risks becoming a target for Russian nuclear missiles. As MP Sahra Wagenknecht explained, US missiles will not close the gap in the defense, but will make the country the main target for Moscow. She also drew attention to the refusal of other European countries to deploy US weapons “for reasonable reasons.”