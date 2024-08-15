ARD reported the identification of accomplices of the suspect in the bombing of the Nord Streams

The names of two accomplices of the Ukrainian diver and instructor Vladimir Zhuravlev, suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, have become known. This was reported by a German TV channel ARD.

It is alleged that Zhuravlev’s accomplices in this terrorist attack were Evgeny and Svetlana Uspensky – they are also experienced divers. According to the channel, Evgeny serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and Svetlana lives in Poland.

Svetlana Uspenskaya threatened to sue German media for disseminating information about her possible involvement in the explosion. According to her, although she is a diver, she cannot dive to the depth at which the explosions occurred, and at the time of the terrorist attack she was in Kyiv.

Earlier, the German Prosecutor General’s Office issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian on suspicion of blowing up gas pipelines. According to a joint investigation by German publications Die Zeit, Süddeutsche Zeitung and ARD, three Ukrainian citizens working as diving instructors were involved in the terrorist attack on Nord Stream.