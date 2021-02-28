Germany named three conditions under which Russia will be able to complete the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. Wolfgang Ischinger, head of the Munich Security Conference, shared his opinion on this with Spiegel.

As Ischinger noted, at present a number of European countries and the United States are putting serious pressure on Germany, trying to stop the implementation of the project. However, he believes that abandoning the Russian gas pipeline is “a very bad idea” as it could lead to a painful lawsuit.

At the same time, according to the diplomat, there is an option in which the construction of Nord Stream 2 will still be completed – for this it is necessary to take three steps. For example, Germany will have to introduce a mechanism for an emergency shutdown of the gas pipeline, while providing the EU with access to it.

Also, according to Ischinger, Germany could offer the European Union and the United States a “Euro-Atlantic Energy Treaty”, which would proclaim an early transition to renewable energy sources, strengthening the integrity of the European gas market and strengthening support for Ukraine and its economic development. In the future, according to the diplomat, Moscow could join such an agreement. In addition, according to Ischinger, Berlin could link the launch of Nord Stream 2 with Moscow’s fulfillment of a number of political conditions.

Earlier in February, German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said that if the construction of Nord Stream 2 was stopped, Germany could face claims for damages in international arbitration courts.