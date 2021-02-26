The German newspaper Handelsblatt described four options for the future of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in light of the position of the United States against its construction.

The newspaper reports that in the first scenario, Germany removes the threat of US sanctions by ensuring the security of Ukraine: a “shutdown mechanism” is introduced that stops the supply of gas if Russia stops transporting it through Ukrainian territory. Thus, the damage from construction for Ukraine can be reduced.

Another option is to freeze construction and continue negotiations in an attempt to reach a compromise. Handelsblatt reports that the United States may create a special commission with the participation of Europeans, whose task will be to work out concrete solutions.

The third option is for the FRG to provide Ukraine with investment aid, thus softening Washington’s pro-Ukrainian position. The fourth option is supposed to continue construction, ignoring all US attempts to resist it.

Earlier, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert reacted to the refusal of a number of firms to work with the Nord Stream 2 project. The media wrote that this was due to the threat of sanctions from the United States. According to Seibert, this is the decision of the companies, and Germany is rejecting extraterritorial sanctions.

Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Currently, the facility is 95 percent complete, the cost of its construction is estimated at $ 11 billion. The pipeline was supposed to be commissioned at the end of 2019, but the completion of construction had to be postponed due to US sanctions. Washington is hampering the construction of the facility, as American liquefied natural gas competes with Russian pipeline fuel for the European market. Russia promises to complete the construction of the facility, but no exact dates are given.