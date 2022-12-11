BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany plans to tighten its gun laws after a suspected conspiracy by a far-right group to overthrow the government with the use of violence and install a minor royal as national leader, the interior minister said in interview published this Sunday.

German police arrested 25 people last week suspected of involvement in the conspiracy, which shocked many in one of Europe’s most stable democracies.

Prosecutors allege that many of the suspects were members of the “Reichsbuerger” (Citizens of the Reich) movement, who do not believe in the existence of the modern state of Germany, according to prosecutors.

The Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, in an interview with the newspaper “Bild am Sonntag”, warned that the Reichsbuerger represents a growing threat in Germany because it has expanded from 2,000 to 23,000 people in the last year.

“These are not harmless crazy people, but terror suspects who are now in pre-trial detention,” Faeser said, according to the paper.

Suspects include individuals with weapons and knowledge of how to use them. They tried to recruit current and past members of the army and accumulated more weapons.

