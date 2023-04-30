Home page politics

This is how artificial intelligence imagines the future of war: A drone created by the Midjourney program. © N. Bruckmann/Midjourney (machine generated*)

Germany is about to miss one of the most important debates about future armament projects: What role should artificial intelligence play in weapon systems?

Berlin – Rarely has artificial intelligence (AI) been talked about as much as in the past few weeks. In an open letter, around 1,000 experts, including Elon Musk, recently called for a break in development. This should be used to create a set of rules for the use of AI. The most discussed example is the generative AI system GPT-4, which can independently answer questions and formulate texts. So far, however, there has been no broad debate in Germany about what third-generation AI can mean for the development of weapon systems.

Frank Sauer, who researches the use of AI in the military at the Bundeswehr University in Munich, explains opposite Table.Media: “We finally have to have a result-oriented discussion in Germany.” Unlike in the USA or France, which have long since presented AI strategies for weapon systems, there is no coherent approach in Germany.

For the defense expert of the FDP, Marcus Faber, a debate about AI in weapon systems in parliament would be “sensible, similar to the one we had about the arming of drones, for example as part of a hearing in the defense committee”.

Artificial intelligence: no time for a ten-year debate

In view of the rapid development in the field of AI, there is not much time left. Political scientist Sauer warns: “The debate about arming drones has lasted ten years. We don’t have that time.” With the development of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), the largest European armaments project with German and French participation, the question of the role of AI in the weapon systems of the future becomes virulent.

Autonomous weapon systems (AWS) – and thus the use of AI – have long been part of modern armies, including the Bundeswehr. Without “autonomy in weapon systems”, to use the scientifically correct term, the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system or the frigate 125’s weapons guidance system would not function. The AWS take over both target acquisition and defense at machine speed. However, a person still decides when and to what extent the AWS will be used.

That could change if AI takes over “meaningful human control”. Colloquially referred to as “killer robots”, the AWS are considered the bogeymen of future battlefields. In the 2017 sci-fi video Slaughterbots, a swarm of autonomous and connected drones carry out attacks on students and politicians. The video clip, produced by critics by AWS, encapsulates fears about guns that elude all human control.

Germany lacks a strategy for dealing with AWS

Military expert Sauer does not consider the discussion about the existence of such weapon systems to be expedient: “The central question is rather, especially with regard to carrying out the critical function of target selection and combat: Who or what – man or machine – takes over what, when and where ? In short: The focus must be away from weapon categories and towards the role of humans.”

So far there is no official strategy in Germany that would define a national position in dealing with AWS. The coalition agreement only says: “We reject lethal autonomous weapon systems that are beyond human control.”

In the Bundeswehr, too, there is no comprehensive, binding document that defines the relationship between man and machine. In 2019, the Army Command Office published the concept paper “Artificial Intelligence in the Land Forces”. It says: “People must retain the power to make decisions about life and death. The principle of effective human control applies.” However, what results from this is unclear.

“As the largest European country, Germany should become more active and self-confident”

For example, the development of such a highly complex “system of systems” as FCAS urgently requires clear requirement profiles. Together with the Fraunhofer Institute for Communication, Information Processing and Ergonomics, Airbus Defense and Space, one of the partners of FCAS, has founded a technology responsibility working group.

In addition to industry and the armed forces, its members include members of civil society such as theologians and political scientists. They discuss the question: How can AI meet ethical norms? A question that politicians should also answer.

Experts like Sauer from the Bundeswehr University have long been calling for an AI strategy: “As the largest European country with increasing military spending, Germany should become more active and self-confident in terms of helping to shape the regulatory landscape at AWS.” In France, for example, an ethics committee has developed guidelines for the Ministry of Defence .

The CDU security politician Markus Grübel, member of the Defense Committee, sees politics as a duty: “Perhaps, unlike the ten-year discussion about the arming of drones, we will be able to have a rational debate and not miss another development. “

By Nana Brink

