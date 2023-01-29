Head of Economic Cooperation, Svenja Schulze says the value will be for forest conservation and climate issues

The German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, said in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo that Germany plans a “immediate program” in the first 100 days of the presidency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to donate another €200 million (about R$1.1 billion) to Brazil.

The minister, who is also responsible for the Amazon Fund, said that the donation will be aimed at conserving forests and curbing climate change. “We are also going to cooperate in other areas, to help resolve the social gap, because we are sure that climate protection does not work without solving social problems”said.

Schulze also said that he was monitoring the situation in the Yanomami territory and that he should look for Ministers Marina Silva, of the Environment, and Sonia Guajajara, of Indigenous Peoples, to discuss ways of cooperating with the case. The area suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria.

AMAZON FUND

In addition, the minister also mentions the need to rehabilitate the resources of the Amazon Fund, blocked by the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) since 2019, when the then president and the then Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, suspended operations. from the bottom. The management even extinguished technical bodies and reduced the participation of NGOs.

The fund was created in 2008 and managed by the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development). The guidelines were drawn up by Cofa (the Guiding Committee of the Amazon Fund), then formed by members of the federal government, state governments and civil society.

On November 3, 2022, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) determined that the government reactivate the fund within 60 days. The project raises donations for projects to preserve and monitor the biome.

After his inauguration as president, Lula signed a decree that reestablishes the Amazon Fund, while the president of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, announced that the country will provide € 35 million (R$ 199.3 million in the quotation of January 2, 2023) to the bottom. According to him, it is a sign of immediate cooperation and support for the current government.

The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, arrives in Brasília on Monday (30.jan.2023) to meet with Lula and businessmen. Among other actions, he should announce the sending of €31 million from Germany to the Amazon Fund.

Lula cultivates a good image abroad. In the case of German social democracy, Scholz’s origin, this relationship is even deeper. It dates back to the time when the PT was a union leader.