There are ways to see it: Germany, a world power, can be an intimidating opponent from all points of view. But the Colombia selectionwhich is called to be one of the revelations of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, must also be, at some point, a headache.

that’s how you see it Lady Andradewho could be a starter to shore up the defensive zone, and gain security against a German team that opened with a resounding 6-0 victory against Morocco.

Colombia warms up the Women’s World Cup

Daniela Montoya, Sandra Sepúlveda, Catalina Usme, Diana Ospina and Lady Andrade. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

“They must be worried about us because of what they saw against Korea. The 6-0 is not that they went so high because they had options and they specified them for us. We have to put the ball on the ground, to do our job and our football and that’s where we’ll take advantage,” said Andrade.

“It’s going to be an important game for us, if we win we’ll be practically classified, it’s going to be a two-way game, we think more about our virtues to counteract them and thus win the three points,” she added.

For her, the comparison of styles is clear but everything is decided on the field: “European football is characterized by physicality, they are frontal, they have improved technique but that is our virtue, individually we are very good and it shows one against one. They have a very vertical game.”

“Each game is different, to play, to give assists, for whatever it is, I’ll be there for the group. The experience gives peace of mind, improves decision-making, helps to create better spaces for oneself and for their teammates,” he commented.

Andrade has faced Popp and Germany before but believes that now the forces are more balanced: “We are physically stronger, we have better preparation, Popp is very good, we have analyzed her, we have studied her and we will try to counteract her passing game, which is very good”.

The public support in Sydney has been surprising and encouraging. A full house is expected this Sunday and that is why Andrade is allowed to get emotional: “Emotionally we did not think about seeing the yellow stands, people like women’s football more, if you give us more visibility our football improves, we have won a lot. We hope continue giving happiness”, concluded.

