ofRichard Strobl shut down

Germany mourns the corona dead. Federal President Steinmeier will also speak at a memorial event in Berlin on Sunday.

Berlin – The Corona * pandemic has claimed almost 80,000 lives in Germany alone so far. The dead will be remembered on Sunday at a national event. Federal President Steinmeier will also give a speech.

As early as Sunday morning, the heads of the five German constitutional organs, the highest representatives of the state, met at an ecumenical service in the Berlin Memorial Church. The actual commemoration begins at 1 p.m. in the Konzerthaus on Gendarmenmarkt. Steinmeier opens the event with a speech.

Commemoration for corona deaths in Berlin: Almost 80,000 victims in Germany

It should be a moment to pause in everyday corona incidence values, the lockdown debate and the vaccination campaign. At

This Sunday, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wants to give a face and a voice to all those who all too often fall short in this everyday life: the deceased and their relatives. The pandemic had already cost 79,628 lives by Friday – “a shocking, disturbing dimension,” Steinmeier said in a conversation with bereaved relatives at the beginning of March, when the number of deaths was several thousand lower.

Commemoration of corona deaths in Germany: “A whole society is mourning here”

It will be a small-scale memorial along with five people who lost loved ones during the pandemic. This is due to the infection situation and at the same time symbolizes the loneliness in which many people die during the pandemic and in which their relatives are often enough left behind.

From the point of view of the Council Chairman of the Evangelical Church (EKD) in Germany, Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, this state remembrance is indispensable. “The death rate is so dramatic that this is exactly what we need now. A whole society is mourning far too many dead here, that deserves public sympathy, ”said the regional bishop in an interview with the German press agency.

Steinmeier wants, so it was said in advance from the presidential office, also to point out the fate of those who – without having been infected –

have been harmed by the virus and its control. For example, those who have fallen ill through isolation and loneliness or who have been victims of domestic violence and abuse. Last but not least, he wants to remember the doctors and nurses who fought day and night for the lives of their patients. And still fighting. And those who are just getting on the verge of being overwhelmed because the intensive care units fill up with seriously ill patients at breakneck speed.

The moment of pause, which Steinmeier is concerned with, should encompass the whole country as far as possible. Service and memorial service will be broadcast live on ARD and ZDF. Small memorial events are planned in many municipalities. Nationwide, the flags on public buildings will be set at half mast on Sunday. And the prime ministers of all 16 countries called on their citizens on Friday to put a candle in the window up to and including Sunday evening. This form of commemoration under the hashtag “#lichtfenster” can also be traced back to Steinmeier. (dpa / afp) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.