The young woman, 27, tried to kill herself by throwing herself under a train.

Three girls aged 1, 2 and 3, and two boys aged 6 and 8. The lifeless bodies of five children were found Thursday, September 3 in accommodation on the third floor of a building in Solingen, North Rhine-Westphalia, western Germany.

Police suspect their mother, who attempted suicide on Thursday afternoon by throwing herself under a regional train in Düsseldorf, 35 km from her home. This 27-year-old German woman is seriously injured and is “not yet in a condition to be questioned”, according to local police spokesperson Stefan Weiand, adding that the motive for the quintuple homicide remains unknown at this stage.

According to the first elements of the investigation, she went to the station with a sixth child, aged 11, whom she would have finally sent to her grandmother. The young is unharmed.

The children’s grandmother, who lives in Mönchengladbach, about sixty kilometers away, alerted the police. Officers on the scene discovered the lifeless bodies in the apartment. No details were given on how the children were killed. But the police said “investigate the trail” drug poisoning.

Investigators are trying to determine whether or not the only surviving sibling was with her mother when she attempted suicide. “We don’t know exactly what happened, or when, or why, only that the situation is tragic”, the police spokesperson commented.

“The family drama in Solingen fills me with great sadness and my thoughts and prayers are with five little children who were taken from life so early”, said the region’s interior minister, Herbert Reul. “To my knowledge, nothing like this has ever happened before in our region”, for his part deplored Markus Röhrl, police chief of Wuppertal, responsible for Solingen. The mayor of Solingen, Tim Kurzbach, went to the scene of the crime at the end of the day and placed a candle there, before leaving, visibly shocked.