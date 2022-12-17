Germany | Most of the items stolen in the Dresden museum robbery have been returned, says the police

Between Friday and Saturday, the authorities found a total of 31 objects in Berlin.

Germany’s the authorities announced on Saturday that they had found a “significant part” of the objects that were stolen in the Dresden museum robbery in 2019, reports the AFP news agency.

Authorities found a total of 31 stolen items in Berlin between Friday and Saturday, German police and prosecutors said.

The objects were found in the middle of a trial where six suspects are accused of the museum robbery in Dresden.

Thieves 21 pieces of jewelry and other valuables were taken by the Saxon ruler August II Väkevän from the collection. The objects reportedly contained more than 4,300 diamonds.

Among the items stolen were a sword with a diamond-encrusted hilt and shoulder armor set with the famous 49-carat Dresden white diamond.

There was no information about the location of the objects, but the discussions between the defense and the prosecutor about a possible settlement and the return of the stolen objects nevertheless led to a breakthrough, the police and prosecutors said, but did not provide further details.

According to the police, the found objects have been taken back to the city of Dresden.

The trial, which started in January, is scheduled to continue on Tuesday.

Robbers attacked the Dresden art museum on November 25, 2019, where they took treasures from the Baroque era.

Local media called the robbery the biggest art theft since World War II.

The robbery targeted the Green Vault, a museum and treasure chamber in Dresden Castle. Among the stolen items were a sword with nine large and 770 smaller diamonds embedded in its handle, and a diamond bow decorated with 662 precious stones.

The thieves started the operation by setting fire to the electrical switchboard located near the museum. The fire destroyed the museum’s alarm system and blacked out the street lighting.

