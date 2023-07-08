Germany-Morocco: “Strengthening cooperation for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Western Sahara”

Germany and Morocco pledge to strengthen their cooperation after tensions over the Western Sahara issue. During a press conference held last Thursday in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock declared that the autonomy plan for the Sahara region, presented by Morocco in 2007, could constitute an important basis for finding a solution that can be accepted by all parties involved in the conflict.

In turn, the Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, highlighted how the Moroccan government is continuing to collaborate with the United Nations to find a diplomatic solution.

“We are working to find a solution within the framework of the United Nations and together we support the efforts of Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura. Morocco is looking for a solution to this problem in the framework of the autonomy project that we have presented. We are working with Mr. de Mistura, with the United Nations as a whole, to find a solution to this regional conflict that has now been dragging on for 40 years unnecessarily,” Bourita said.

The visit by the head of Moroccan diplomacy follows the one made by Baerbock in Morocco last August, after months of tensions over the issue of Western Sahara. Germany had previously criticized the United States’ decision under the Trump administration to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed territory with the Algerian-backed Polisario Front. A position defined as “hostile” by Rabat, which has been fighting the Sahrawi rebels for almost 50 years. The Polisario Front, successor to the Sahara Liberation Movement, is fighting for an independence referendum and has the support of the United Nations.

During Baerbock’s visit, the two countries had agreed to establish a strategic dialogue on both bilateral and international issues of common interest. The dialogue will take place every two years alternately in Morocco and Germany, under the presidency of the foreign ministers of both countries.

Last Thursday the German Foreign Minister reiterated that Berlin supports the mediation work of the United Nations for a “realistic, pragmatic, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution”. “We know that the Western Sahara issue is particularly central to Morocco. We reaffirm our longstanding support for the UN-led process. It is the most promising path to a just political settlement,” Baerbock said.