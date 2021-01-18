Germany: More than 6 thousand people received the second dose of the Corona vaccine

According to data issued by the Robert Koch Institute for Disease Control in Germany, today, Monday, at least 6,581 people received the second dose of the Corona vaccination, about three weeks after the start of the vaccination campaign.

The institute based its data on the records received from the states until the eleventh in the morning.

According to these data, the number of people who received the first dose of the Corona vaccine has reached about 1.1 million people so far.

With regard to the first dose, the highest rate of vaccination in the states of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Schleswig-Holstein reached 2.3% for each state, and in contrast the lowest rate for this dose was recorded in the state of Baden-Württemberg with 1%.

Given that the available quantity of the vaccine is still limited, priority is given to vaccination for inmates of care homes and professional sectors such as doctors and nursing staff.