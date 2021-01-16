The choice of continuity with the centrist era of Angela Merkel. The German conservative party CDU elected as president the moderate Armin Laschet, Saturday January 16, during a virtual congress. With a majority of 521 votes out of the 1,001 delegates called to vote, he beat the liberal Friedrich Merz (466 votes) in the second round of an internal ballot. He is thus in a good position to lead the conservative camp to the general elections in September, but does not yet have the guarantee.

“I want us to succeed together and ensure that the Union” Christian Democrat (CDU) is brought to the chancellery in September, reacted Armin Laschet after his victory. The leader of North Rhine-Westphalia, who came in second in the first round, benefited from the deferral of votes from supporters of a third candidate who was also a supporter of a moderate line. The result of the poll, organized online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has yet to be formally confirmed by mail by the movement’s delegates.

This election is decisive for the future of Germany with the legislative elections at the end of September and the programmed end of the Merkel era, in power since 2005. Armin Laschet had already received the thinly veiled support of the Chancellor on Friday, who had advocated the pursuit of a course “centrist” and the rejection of polarization. The 59-year-old politician can appeal to the moderate electorate and, if he is a candidate in September, build a possible coalition with the Greens, the country’s second largest force. The choice of the right-wing and center-right candidate for the general elections will, however, be made only in the spring.