First, a few hundred Berliners protested a few weeks ago in the outskirts of the German capital against an event by Austrian activist and neo-Nazi Martin Sellner. At the next presentation of the book by this leader of the identity movement, earlier this week, 3,500 demonstrators took to the streets of Marburg, including its mayor, the social democrat Thomas Spies. They marched through three places frequented by right-wing radicals in this university town near Frankfurt. They did not find Sellner at any of them, who had finally moved his meeting to another nearby town to avoid clashes.

The youthful-looking 35-year-old Sellner was known in leftist circles and among journalists familiar with the far right as a leading figure in Austrian Identitarianism. He has now gained prominence across Germany following a conspiracy meeting in Potsdam, the capital of Brandenburg, the state surrounding Berlin, last November. Neo-Nazis and members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party spoke of a plan to expel millions of foreigners, including citizens with German nationality but of foreign origin.

Sellner is an ideologue of the proposal for mass ‘remigration’. That is, forcing these people to return to their place of origin or deporting them to third countries. He calls it an ‘exchange’ plan, which would include moving between two and three million people to an African country. It goes beyond the ‘Rwanda Plan’ of the previous British Government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – and dismantled by his successor, the Labour Keir Starmer – which consisted of expelling irregular migrants. He contemplates this possibility for citizens with permanent residence and acquired nationality based solely on racist issues.

The Potsdam meeting was revealed by the investigative journalism website Correctiv and caused a stir in Germany, with mass demonstrations against the AfD. Among those attending the meeting were two members of the party, including an adviser to its chairwoman, Alice Weidel. The AfD leadership tried to distance itself from the meeting, explaining that it was a private matter, while Weidel hastily got rid of her services.

It was yet another stain on the credibility of this radicalised party, which the rest of the European far right has isolated. It is excluded as a member by two major radical right-wing groups in the European Parliament, the Conservatives and Reformists of Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and the Patriots for Europe of Hungary’s Viktor Orbán and France’s Marine Le Pen.

Electoral success



But this situation does not seem to have any effect on its electorate. In the last European elections it came second only to the conservative opposition bloc. In September it hopes to win first place in the regional elections that will take place in eastern Germany. Its most prominent leader in this part of the country is Björn Höcker, leader of the state of Thuringia and representative of the most radical wing within the AfD.

Austria’s far right also hopes to see its main party, the FPÖ, become the leading force in the national elections, which will also be held in September. Forecasts point to a victory for its leader, Herbert Kickl, and the collapse of the current coalition between conservatives and greens.

Sellner organizes book presentations almost secretly. The so-called anti-fascist groups are busy spreading them on their social media as soon as their next meeting is revealed. The identity activist plays cat and mouse with them: on the one hand, he provocatively posts selfies and videos of his walks through Marburg, driving his car, dressed in bright printed shirts and wearing sunglasses, on his X account – with 73,800 followers; on the other, he tries to mislead his pursuers.

He managed to get the courts to revoke the ban on entering Germany – which was in force, however, for the United Kingdom or the United States – and announced his presence at events that were also semi-clandestine, such as a picnic for supporters of the magazine ‘Compact’, the organ of German neo-Nazism, recently banned by the Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser.