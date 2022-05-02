Germany, Habeck: “Great efforts to reduce fossil fuel imports”

There Germanyone of the European countries most dependent on Russian energy before the war in Ukrainesaid she has already managed to significantly reduce her dependence on Russiaespecially for coal and oil. The dependence of Europe’s largest economy on Russian oil imports has dropped to 12% in recent weeks, from 35%, and its dependence on coal at 8 percent, up from 50 percent, the Ministry of Economy said in a report. On the other hand, dependence on Russian gas remains high, although it dropped to 35% from 55% before the Russian invasion that began on February 24, the ministry added.

“In recent weeks, we have made great efforts, together with all relevant actors, to reduce our fossil fuel imports from Russia and to diversify our supplies, “said the minister of economy and climate, Robert Habeck.

Germany, Habeck: “It is impossible to do without Russian gas before 2024”

Berlin it had already announced several weeks ago that it would do away with Russian oil and coal completely by the end of the year. The German government is now also in favor of a European embargo on Russian oil. On gas, however, he warned that it would be very difficult to do without it before 2024, even as the country has strongly increased its imports of natural gas from the Norway and come on Netherlands in particular, as well as liquefied gas from other countries.

Self Fly should interrupt the supplies of gasthe authorities expect the country to fall into an economic recession, as the industry would not be able to function normally.

