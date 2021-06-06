Germany Merkel’s party CDU gaining a strong surprise victory in important state elections

The state elections in Saxony-Anhalt tensions the rise of the far right.

Berlin

German the leading party, the CDU of the Christian Democrats, seems to be receiving the much-needed boost of encouragement for the autumn federal elections in the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt.

The state elections are receiving more interest than usual, as the position of the CDU, Germany’s largest party, has been fragile recently.

The election forecast, based on extensive door-to-door polls, promised the CDU a clear victory at seven o’clock in the evening, up to 36 percent.

“A sensationally good result,” the CDU party secretary described Paul Ziemiak immediately after the forecast is published.

Nationwide support for the CDU seemed to be in free fall in the spring and sometimes lagged behind the support of the Greens.

Saxony-Anhalt is a state of 2.2 million inhabitants in the territory of the former GDR. The CDU is the state’s largest party prime minister Reiner Haseloffin under. Right-wing populist AfD appeared in some opinion polls to threaten the CDU’s number one spot in the state.

In Sunday night’s election forecast, AfD was losing its position in the state and gaining 22.5 percent of the vote, a drop of 1.8 percentage points from the result of the previous 2016 election.

Chancellor Angela Merkelin chairman of the successor Christian Democratic CDU Armin Laschetin the precarious position in the September federal election needed confirmation in the state elections.

Television channel On Sunday, the ARD presented the results of an opinion poll that help explain the popularity of the populist and far-right AfD in the state.

According to the survey, 75%, or a clear majority in Saxony-Anhalt, feel that politics is largely in the hands of West Germans and that East Germans are not valued as much.