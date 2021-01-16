Germany Merkel’s farewell, search for a new direction: Germany’s largest party elects its leader – Live broadcast in progress

Berlin

German the largest party, the CDU, the Christian Democratic Union, elects a new chairman today at a digital party assembly. The situation is extremely exciting between the three candidates.

The candidates are Armin Laschet, 59, Friedrich Merz, 65 and Norbert Röttgen, 55.

There is a lot at stake in the selection, as Germany is now electing a new leader, the Chancellor Angela Merkelin, 66, to replace the 16 – year – old German leadership in the fall. Merkel is a leader often ranked in the most important names in international politics, who is currently unmatched in Europe.

In Germany, Merkel is highly regarded, and her party’s support is as high as 35 percent. Giving up Merkel is a difficult idea for many, but some people want a new turn in politics. Critics say Merkel’s line is tilted too far to the left.

Merkel will serve as federal chancellor next fall until the change of power through the September federal election. He is now chairing the CDU Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who announced about a year ago that he would resign.

The CDU elects its Bavarian sister party with the CSU as the Federal Chancellor candidate, and the CSU leader and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder is also a pre-eminent candidate for the position of Chancellor.

In a greeting sent to the party meeting, Merkel said she hoped the party would choose a “team” that would proudly take over the party.

Armin Laschet, who is close to Merkel’s line, is aiming for the position as a “team” for health minister Jens Spahnin support, which has been suggested may also mean that Spahn aspires to become Federal Chancellor. However, Merkel did not make a direct voting recommendation.

The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, is closest to Angela Merkel’s line.­

Norbert Röttgen, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, emphasized digitalisation and his expertise in foreign policy.­