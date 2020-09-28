Germany Merkel described the German coronavirus threat dramatically: There could be almost 20,000 infections a day under Christmas

New restrictive measures may be promised on Tuesday.

Berlin

In Germany there are now more than 25,000 active coronavirus infections, and recently the number of new infections daily has been in the April readings for many days, even well over 2,000 new infections over several days.

The leadership of the German main government party, the CDU, on Monday sent a worrying message. Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a video meeting, according to conference sources, that in December, the daily rate of infection in Germany could be 19,200 if the same spending continues.

In France, which has a smaller population than Germany, more than 16,000 new infections have been reported in recent days.

The significance of the exact figure was not made public, but apparently Merkel described the threat of uncontrolled exponential growth.

Spokesman for the German Government Steffen Seibert said in a statement that such an increase in the number of infections cannot be allowed.

“The good news is that where determined action is taken, the spread of the virus can be brought under control,” he said in a statement.

In Germany the coronavirus infection situation varies much regionally. Berlin is currently in the worst of the states. There are 29.8 hundred new infections in the last two weeks.

In two weeks, there have been 29.4 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants throughout Germany. The corresponding figure is 20.1 in Finland, 43.7 in Sweden and 98.1 in the United Kingdom. In a European comparison, the situation in Germany remains moderate.

Infections have also recently spread in Germany, especially among those under 30, but according to some studies for example, between schoolchildren in schools not so much.

North Rhine-Westphalia in Bielefeld, a new outbreak was reported on Monday, with 950 people in quarantine as a result of a birthday party in mid-September. There were 30 people at the party, and now there are 38 sick people as a result of the party.

In a locality called Hamm in the same state, 170 people have been infected as a result of the wedding.

Partying in both private rooms and bars is one major concern for the spread of the coronavirus in Germany more widely. Religious events and football were also, according to media reports, a concern at a meeting of CDU leadership.

Tuesday Merkel will meet with state prime ministers to negotiate new measures. The Berlin Senate is also likely to impose new restrictions to curb infections.

An extended mask obligation was already introduced in Bavaria last Thursday. Masks must now be kept in Munich also in public outdoor spaces, not just indoors. In Bavaria, the number of participants in the party may not exceed 25 indoors and 50 outdoors.

Mask obstruction is in force throughout Germany in public transport and shops, and in virtually all public indoor spaces. There is no need to wear a mask at the restaurant table. In many schools, the mask is worn by students of all ages in school corridors, but mostly not during teaching.

Government spokesman Seibert stressed on Monday the importance of following the rules already passed in the spring. The safety distance of one and a half meters is the first of the rules, and the mask should be put on whenever it cannot be implemented.

Compliance with hygiene rules and the use of the corona application are also still key, he stressed.

Infections spread in situations where the rules are not followed.