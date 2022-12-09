Home page politics

Of: Andrew Schmid

When asked why the introduction of the women’s quota took so long, EU Vice President Regner quickly replies: “Germany. Ms. Merkel.” © Tobias Schwarz/afp (Montage)

After ten long years, the European Parliament finally approved the women’s quota for listed companies. The directive now comes into force. Read the background in EU-Inside from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Strasbourg – Women do not play a major role in German stock exchange companies. The executive boards of the 160 companies listed in the DAX, MDAX and SDAX are made up of 599 men and 99 women (As of September 1st). There are more CEOs named Christian (10) than female CEOs (9).

Things are looking better on the supervisory boards of companies: the proportion of women in Germany is 34.1 percent. This corresponds to the EU average – which is expected to rise further in the future. By 2026, at least one third of the management bodies should be women. If the quota only applies to the supervisory board, it should be at least 40 percent. Each EU member state can opt for one of the two options. The decision is considered a compromise.

10-year negotiations on the women’s quota: “Germany, Merkel and the Union slowed down”

The European Parliament negotiated the quota for ten years. For Parliament Vice President Evelyn Regner (SPÖ) there is a clear culprit: “Germany. Mrs Merkel. The CDU and CSU were really on the brakes.” The influential Federal Republic set the pace in the European Council, so that other states such as Hungary, the Netherlands or Eastern European countries also blocked.

The new traffic light government would also have solved the reservations in Germany, although the FDP-led Ministry of Justice is said to have remained skeptical. “Red-Green was ready, so the Netherlands also went along and we had a majority,” says the Austrian MEP in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. “Unfortunately, the condition was that we had to take the proposal from 2012.” The rules laid down at the time have now been decided in Strasbourg.

Evelyn Regner has been a member of the European Parliament since 2009. The SPÖ politician accompanied the ten-year process of the current quota regulation as a rapporteur together with the Dutchwoman Lara Wolters. © IMAGO/Michael Indra

Quota for women is coming: New EU rule “not really revolutionary – but a good thing”

One of the compromise rules is a clause according to which countries do not need an EU quota if they have already made “similar regulations”. Therefore, the new EU law will not change anything for Germany. In this country, the first and second management position law has already come into force.

A total of 5,000 companies across Europe are affected. The rule applies only to listed companies. The directive does not apply to small and medium-sized companies with fewer than 250 employees. Although this is “really not revolutionary”, says Regner, it is still “a good thing”. A start.

Incidentally, the European Parliament is above the quota in leading positions. One of the 14 Vice Presidents is Evelyn Regner. © EU 2022/fkn

EU report shows the effectiveness of quotas. “It’s about women being visible”

Regner does not want to accept the argument that only highly qualified women benefit from the regulation. “It’s also about changing structures and cultures.” The new directive is one of many “necessary pieces of the jigsaw puzzle” on the way to more equality. “It’s not about a few women at the top anymore. It’s about these women being visible.” In general, the EU needs more diversity. “We have to start somewhere.” The Bavarian MEP Angelika Niebler (CSU) also sees it this way: “Equality between men and women is still not a sure-fire success today.”

The European Institute for Gender Equality says that quotas are changing things. “Political measures make a difference,” says the current management report. According to this, the proportion of women in companies from countries with quota rules has risen by 23 percent since 2011 – in those without quotas only by 2.8 percent. Incidentally, the EU leader is France with 48.7 percentbringing up the rear in Cyprus (7.1 percent).

“Quotas are door openers,” says Niebler. “They make sense to break up structures. But we also need the right mindset in companies. Diversity must be lived in companies.” The quota is therefore one of many necessary measures to achieve equality within the EU. Others include improving childcare, raising women’s wages and increasing awareness of violence against women.

In the European Parliament, the proportion of women MPs has increased with each election. © EU 2022/fkn

The regulations for more gender balance must be implemented by 2026. Otherwise, sanctions such as fines or the withdrawal of orders are threatened. For Regner, the current rate is not the end. “Of course I want 50 percent, that’s clear.” Current supervisory boards, which mostly have men of the same age from a similar social background, are what Regner describes as “dinosaur companies” – outdated.

Andreas Schmid