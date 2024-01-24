After the victory over Hungary, the German team has everything in their own hands again at this European Handball Championship. This has a lot to do with those who have so far been in the shadow of the stars.

A Kohlbacher: Not a physical unit, but a physical size – the 113 kilogram pivot does hard work at the front and back against Hungary. Image: Reuters

Handball is a game of forces and their displacement. He is loved by the audience for the fact that it groans and crashes into the upper tiers of an arena or through the screen. And that also applies to the players themselves. Johannes Golla reported on this as he stood exhausted but happy in the Cologne Arena on Monday. “Of course you are tired,” he said, “every defense is a tough battle. But the hall supports us, we get so much in return. You’re already looking forward to the next defensive action, to the hard work – because it’s worth it.”

You could feel it from the comfort of your seat in the 35:28 win against Hungary – once again, tough defensive work is what the Germans can rely on first and foremost at this European Championship. But this time there were a few more kilos to move and a few more Newtons to generate in order to cope with the massive opponents at the circle.