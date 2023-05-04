Germany | Media: Two children were stabbed in the school yard in Berlin

According to the German media, the children are in the hospital. A nearly 40-year-old man suspected of the crime has been arrested.

3.5. 22:53

Two a child was injured in a stabbing in the schoolyard in Berlin on Wednesday, says, among other things, a German RBB24 news site. According to the media, one of the girls is 7 years old and the other is 8 years old.

According to the police, both of the victims are in the hospital, RBB24 says. One of the children was injured life-threateningly, the other seriously.

The suspected stabbing took place in the Neukölln district in the yard of an elementary school, says RBB24 based on information from the German press office.

The suspect is an adult, almost 40 years old. He was arrested on the spot. of the Berliner-Zeitung the suspect reportedly has mental health problems. According to the newspaper, at least so far, the suspect is not known to have had a religious or political motive for his act.

The elementary school belongs to the Neukölln evangelical school. According to RBB24, the school was searched and the knife was confiscated. According to its own words, the school includes, in addition to the elementary school, a middle school and a high school.