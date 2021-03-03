Germany Media: German domestic intelligence suspects AfD, the largest opposition party, of far-right activities

The new classification of the intelligence service entitles the authorities to monitor AfD politicians in new ways and to recruit informants.

Berlin

German domestic intelligence casts the country’s largest opposition party, the AfD (Alternative to Germany), on suspicion of far-right action, German media said on Wednesday. The authority itself did not confirm this.

Appearing in Berlin Tagesspiegelin according to the head of domestic intelligence Thomas Haldenwang has informed the state intelligence authorities that the change in the classification of AfD was made on 25 February.

Intelligence the rating has long been estimated to change for the whole party. This is the first time that a party represented in the German Bundestag has been suspected of extremist business in its entirety.

The new classification entitles the intelligence authority to use, among other things, telephone surveillance to monitor the party and to recruit informants from the party.

Key people in the party and their communications can be secretly monitored without a separate court decision.

“Suspected case” means, under German law, an organization which is clearly not an extremist movement but which has sufficiently strong real indications of extremist activity.

Part AfD has previously been suspected of unconstitutional activity.

The anti-immigration “wing” set up within the AfD ceased to exist about a year ago because it came under surveillance from domestic intelligence, or a “suspected case”.

Now, according to media reports, the same suspicion applies to the entire party. Der Spiegel magazine according to the domestic intelligence report on AfD is a thousand pages long. Since the beginning of 2019, it has been collecting material that proves anti-democratic activity in the party.

Party leader of the parliamentary group Alice Weidel announced on Twitter that the party is taking legal action against the intelligence agency ‘s rating.

According to Weidel, the activities of domestic intelligence are political, and it is noteworthy that the rating is given in an election year.

Party MP Tino Chrupalla criticized domestic intelligence on Twitter on Wednesday. According to him, the authority is interfering in the inter-party situation with state means to harm AfD.

“This is unique in German history,” he wrote.

Tino Chrupa has an AfD MP.­

MP Björn Höcke was the driving force behind the far-right wing of AfD, which was disbanded last year.­

According to 2019 statistics, AfD has almost 35,000 members. According to a domestic intelligence report published last year, there are more than 32,000 suspects on the far right in Germany, of whom 13,000 are prepared for violence.

As a result, the number of suspected far-right people in Germany will double in one fell swoop, the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung pointed out.

German domestic intelligence follows the far right, the far left and Islamists alike. Especially because of German history, both because of the Nazi dictatorship and the GDR, unconstitutional activity is monitored by a large number of authorities.

There have been indications of AfD’s links to the far right for a long time.

HS interviewed on February 24th Lisa Licentia nickname influencer, who last year in a TV documentary revealed an AfD spokesman Christian Lüthin immigrant-hostile speeches using a hidden microphone. Lüth had to resign after a TV documentary came out.

Licentia told HS that AfD policies have offered him money to spread immigrant hate speech on social media.

AfD organized a commemoration of the Dresden bombing in Dresden on 13 February. Tino Chrupalla, who attended the event, has said in public that the number of German victims of the bombing has been reduced.­

AfD: n support has recently been several percentage points lower than in the 2017 election, when the party reached parliament with 12.6 percent support, according to a poll.

In the former GDR, support has been clearly higher in both national and regional elections.

The next federal elections will be held in Germany on 26 September.

In the coronavirus crisis, AfD has strongly criticized corona closures. There is a lot of anti-coronary sentiment in Germany, but AfD has so far failed to channel it in support.

The party has long been arguing internally precisely because of far-right connections, which is estimated to have weakened its popularity.

Last year, the party singled out one of the key figures in the far-right wing Anreas Kalbitzin, as images of his involvement in the activities of the Nazi – minded organization were circulated in the public years ago.

Kalbitz said In an interview with HSthat contacts and political co-operation between the politicians in the wing continue, even though the wing was closed down due to official monitoring.