Cologne Cathedral was searched this evening following information that Germany is in the crosshairs of possible Islamic terrorist attacks over Christmas and New Year. German media such as Bild report it. The police intervened with explosive-sniffing dogs to ensure that no dangerous objects had already been placed in the church. “Due to a danger indication for Cologne Cathedral, the police will take special protection measures starting this evening,” a spokesperson for the city police said. Cologne Police Chief Michael Esser, responsible for the operation, explains that “even if the tip-off refers to New Year's Eve, this evening we will do everything possible to ensure the safety of visitors to the cathedral on Christmas Eve.”

«The cathedral will be searched with dogs after evening mass and then locked – added the police chief -. Tomorrow, all visitors will be checked before entering the church.” But it would not only be Germany in the crosshairs of possible attackers. According to Bild, security authorities in Austria, Germany and Spain have received information that an Islamic terrorist cell may be planning several attacks in Europe on New Year's Eve or Christmas. Targets could include Christmas services in Cologne, Vienna and Madrid. According to information provided by the German media, the first arrests have already been carried out today by special units in Vienna and Germany.