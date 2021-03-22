More than 1,000 German tourists arrived in Mallorca on Sunday for the first time since October last year and many more are scheduled to arrive today, but those who’ve booked holidays for Easter might be disappointed.

With infections soaring once again in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel and state representatives will meet today to decide whether to reinstate the Balearic travel ban.

Objections to German tourists coming to Mallorca when most of the Island’s population hasn’t been vaccinated are getting louder and some German authorities have also voiced their disapproval, including Manuela Schwesig, President of the federal state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania told Deutschlandfunk.

“No-one can understand why people can go on holiday to Mallorca but not in their own country for epidemiological reasons, ”He said.

“The Federal Government’s decision to lift the travel veto on Mallorca was a serious mistake, “Lower Saxony Prime Minister, Stephan Weil told RND media at the weekend.” It would be best for the Federal Government to back down. “

Germany’s cumulative incidence rate rose again on Sunday and now exceeds 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

Here in Mallorca there’s widespread disbelief and anger that German tourists are allowed to travel to Mallorca for Easter and yet Spanish residents are banned from visiting relatives in their own country.