It was not news that Germany beat Iceland (3-0), nor that England beat San Marino (5-0). It was also not very relevant that Italy beat Northern Ireland in Parma (2-0). What is really new at this start of the qualifying march for the Qatar 2022 World Cup is that there are teams with a social conscience. Because Germany picked up the witness from Norway and this Thursday, before contesting its match in Duisburg, it spoke out in favor of the human rights of migrant workers in Qatar. A group that lives dangerously since in the country of the Persian Gofo splendid infrastructures are built against the clock to meet the needs of the World Cup.

Like Norway on Wednesday, the Germans broke the protocol of the presentation ceremony of the teams, immediately before the game, to demand that human rights be respected in Qatar. The footballers lined up hugging each other wearing a shirt with a capital letter until they composed the words “human rights”. The demonstrations coincide with the news that 6,500 workers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have died in Qatar since FIFA awarded the World Cup in 2010. Posted it in February The Guardian, following a long series of complaints from Amnesty International, which warn about the precarious working conditions of those who work in the construction of the infrastructures planned for the World Cup.

The federations of England and the Netherlands have felt obliged to publicly express their desire to ensure that the organizers of the World Cup comply with the parameters of social responsibility. FIFA’s response has been measured. Although the regulations prohibit players from wearing “equipment with political, religious, or personal slogans”, the body that governs world football has preferred not to act. There will be no fines, at least for now. A spokesman declared Thursday that “FIFA believes in freedom of expression and in the power of football as a transformative force for good.”

With the protest voiced, Germany’s path to the World Cup took two minutes to clear. Kimmich pumped a ball over Iceland’s three tight lines, Gnabry brought it down, and Goretzka finished it off. Stunned, the Icelandic goalkeeper and his defenders did not even have time to react to the beat of the Bayern trio. The slowness and rigidity of the Icelanders, a group of minor league militants, made each German maneuver a smooth ride. Having scored the 1-0 the night of Duisburg softened and after Havertz’s 2-0, five minutes later, the home team tried to sleep each play in an endless round. Gundogan, from outside the area, abused for the last time (3-0) Hannes Halldórsson, goal of the modest Valur Reykjavik.

Germany began to heal in this way the 6-0 they received the last time they competed, in La Cartuja, against Spain, in the League of Nations. England’s first step in the qualifying round was also promising (5-0) against San Marino, another minimal adversary, riddled by Ward Prose, Calvert-Lewin (2), Watkins and Sterling. Italy, the other great team that began to play the World Cup pass, beat Northern Ireland (2-0) in Parma with goals from Berardi and Immobile.

