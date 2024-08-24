Three dead, several injured, 5 of whom are in serious condition, and one attacker on the run. Manhunt in Germany after theKnife attack in Solingenwhich occurred late yesterday evening during the celebrations for the 650th anniversary of the city. The police, Bild points out, explained that the case is no longer classified as a ‘murder rampage’ but as ‘a terrorist attack’.

The attack occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday at Fronhof, a market in the city center where a stage for live music had been set up. Shortly after the attack began, the festival was shut down.

There is no identikit yet and “at the moment we have no clues as to the whereabouts” of the attacker, the police also reported, urging citizens who notice something suspicious not to act on their own initiative, but to call the emergency number.

The attacker, as explained by a spokesperson for the North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Ministry, managed to escape by taking advantage of the panic generated by the knife attack and is still on the run. According to the agency Dpa, special units are also participating in the search.

Woman and two men dead, victims stabbed in the neck

“The attacker stabbed people indiscriminately. We therefore currently believe that this was an attack. The attacker is being sought with a large deployment of law enforcement, we absolutely want to arrest the perpetrator. But at the same time, investigations, forensic examinations and witness interviews are also underway,” said Chief Inspector Sascha Kresta, spokesman for the Wuppertal police, according to ‘Bild’.

According to ‘Bild’, the three dead are a woman and two men from Solingen and Düsseldorf. The attacker allegedly stabbed his victims in the neck.

North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul traveled to the site of the attack in Solingen to assess the situation, a reporter for the German press agency dpa said.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wrote on X that he hoped “that rescue workers will be able to save the injured and that the police will be able to catch the cowardly and pathetic perpetrator who is on the run.” All events scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have now been canceled, the city announced.

Knives, the crackdown announced in Germany

The attack came after Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced that laws would be tightened so that people could only carry knives with blades up to 6 centimeters in public, instead of the previous 12 centimeters, as well as a ban on dangerous switchblades. The German government is planning to introduce a law that would tighten gun laws, it said in mid-August after a series of knife incidents. The new law will “further restrict the carrying of knives in public,” Faeser said at the time. Along with limits on blade length, there will be a complete ban on switchblades.