German Foreign Minister Analina Baerbock expressed, this evening, her country’s willingness to allow Poland to send advanced German-made “Leopard” combat tanks to Ukraine, if Warsaw made such a request.
In an interview with French television channel LCI following a Franco-German summit in Paris, Beerbock said that “if we were asked the question, we wouldn’t stand in the way” of Poland.
“We know how important these tanks are. So, we are looking into that now with our partners,” she added.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, that future decisions on sending weapons to Ukraine will be taken in coordination with allies, including the United States.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Moriwiecki announced that he intends to send advanced Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine even without German approval if necessary.
Germany had, until now, had reservations about agreeing to send its tanks to Kyiv. Nor did it allow other European countries that own these tanks to send them.
It seemed that Germany linked any provision of these tanks to the United States’ move to send its own “Abrams” tanks, which was rejected by American officials under the pretext that these vehicles are complex to maintain.
#Germany #statement #sending #tanks #Ukraine
Leave a Reply