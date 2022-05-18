Germany Magazine: There may be a shortage of beer bottles next summer in Germany, the price of beer will rise considerably

In Germany warns the terrace people of a worrying situation next summer.

Among other things, Germany’s largest newspaper Bild has reportedthat beer bottles are in short supply. The reasons are rising production costs and a shortage of truck drivers. Production costs have risen due to rising energy prices, says Bildille, a spokesman for the glass industry.

Director of the German Brewing Association Holger Eichele describes the situation to Bild as “very tense”.

“In the absence of truck drivers, it has become very difficult for breweries to maintain the production chain.”

Alan the expert estimates that small and medium-sized breweries will be most affected by the situation, as the largest players in the sector will be the first to receive their supplies.

The price of new glass bottles has almost doubled. It has already been reported in Germany that the price of beer is expected to rise by as much as 30 percent by the summer.

In Germany, beer is mainly sold in glass bottles, and cans are used significantly less than in many other European countries.