MACEDONIA

The Macedonians come from losing by the minimum against Romania and thrashing by a resounding 5-0 to Liechtenstein, the “expert in candy” of the group. After qualifying for their first European Championship, the team led by Igor Angelovski dreams of completing a good qualifying round and aspiring to play the play-offs. The bad start of Iceland gives more strength to that possibility. Against Germany, you will have the opportunity to compete against a world power and, why not, to give a good scare.

As to follow: Enis Bardhi. The Levante midfielder is one of the heavyweights in Macedonia’s dressing room. He assisted against Romania and scored a free-kick against Liechtenstein. Although Paco López usually places him on one side, Angelovski also places him as a pivot.