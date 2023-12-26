Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Cardinal Marx's criticism of the attitude of Islamic clerics towards Hamas terror is correct, comments Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich's Cardinal Marx doubts the dialogue with Muslim leaders. Terror threats are also changing the climate in Germany. A comment by Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – It's been a long time since we've heard such clear words from a Catholic church leader in Germany. He “cannot have a dialogue with representatives of a religion who justify the mass murder of Hamas,” said Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx before Christmas to the address of the Islamic imams – and particularly targeted the Grand Sheikh of Cairo's Al-Azhar University, one of the most respected and important religious leaders of global Islam.

At a historic meeting with the Pope in February 2019, he promised to work together with him for a peaceful world. Of course, that did not stop the Grand Imam from certifying that Hamas was waging a “war of liberation” after the monstrous terrorist attack on Israel. In Germany, too, there was hardly a word of condemnation of Hamas from the Friday prayers after the terror of October 7th.

Hamas' terror marks a turning point between religions

Just like Putin's attack on Ukraine in February 2022, the Hamas terror of October 2023 also marks a turning point in the coexistence of religions. The naivety of the Merkel years, which culminated in the postulate of the then Christian Democratic Federal President Christian Wulff that Islam belongs to Germany, has given way to a more realistic, also much more distant view of this religion, which never went through the Enlightenment and whose representatives in the vast majority do not allow it want to talk about the idea of, if necessary, violent proselytization that puts faith at the service of politics (and vice versa).

The secret joy of many Muslim dignitaries over Hamas' terror is disturbing. A religion that demands the extermination of the Jewish state is making itself part of the problem and must be stopped, Cardinal Marx rightly states, and he sounded disillusioned like Pope Benedict in his famous Regensburg speech in 2006.

Hate preachers should not be welcome in mosques on German soil

Time has long since passed over Christian Wulff's sentence. His CDU also clearly distances itself from him in its new basic program. Even back then it wasn't right because its generalization left it open as to which Islam should actually belong to Germany. The political Islam that sets the tone in the Muslim world, as preached by the inhumane Iranian mullah regime, but also by Turkish President Erdogan, who oppresses women and excludes and stigmatizes people who think differently and minorities, certainly does not belong to Germany.

Hate preachers should not be welcome in mosques on German soil and should be sent back to their home countries much more consistently than before so that they cannot incite discord in our midst and cause great damage – the plans to attack believers in Cologne Cathedral on New Year's Eve that have just become known should concern us be a warning.

However, Germany does include the many Muslims living here who are willing to accept our values ​​of equality, tolerance and peaceful coexistence or who have come to us precisely because they can live their faith here free of state indoctrination.