Germany, Schengen stops: Scholz takes hard line against migrants

From this morning, entering irregularly in Germany It will be much more complicated. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to take a hard line against migrants who intend to cross the country’s borders without permission. The new measure comes into force today and will last for six months, possibly extendableThe measure decided by the German government provides for border controls to prevent illegal immigration, and in fact this measure triggers the suspension of the free movement of Schengen. The Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeseryesterday declared that the aim of the decision is “to fight illegal immigration” and “to stop criminals and identify and stop Islamic extremists early“.

Measures include checks at border posts with neighboring countries and random checks by the federal police. The aim of the new restrictive measures is to combat irregular immigration by reducing the number of people entering the country without a visa. The rejections at the border also attempt to protect the Country from the threat of terrorismmainly of Islamic origin and criminal organizations. According to what Dpa learned from government sources, Faeser has already notified the decision to European Commissionas its implementation implies a suspension of the Schengen agreement on free movement at the EU borders.