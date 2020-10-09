“The Ukrainian national team has developed very well,” said the 60-year-old. “They have a good team in terms of quality and technology. The playing system is good, and they have achieved good results,” said the national coach, who can draw on a full range of personnel.

With 23 players to Ukraine ?? Benjamin Henrichs, Nico Schulz, Niklas Stark, Nadiem Amiri and Mahmoud Dahoud will no longer belong to the squad. ➡️ https://t.co/2EGYItL2ar#UKRGER #The team pic.twitter.com/jBXncQKm3Z – The team (@DFB_Team) October 8, 2020