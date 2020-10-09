The German national team is challenged on Saturday evening in the Nations League against Ukraine. To the 3-3 draw on Wednesday evening In the test match against Turkey, national coach Joachim Loew and his team want to win the two upcoming Nations League games. In Kiev, the 60-year-old trainer will most likely send a starting eleven that has changed in all positions.
“We want to finally reward ourselves with victories again for the effort we put in,” emphasized Löw, who was anything but satisfied with the result against Turkey. “We encountered certain resistance in the last few games. We have to try to overcome it now,” continued the national coach. At the press conference on Friday afternoon, Löw had a few words of praise for the opponent, who also has to complain about a few corona-related failures.
“The Ukrainian national team has developed very well,” said the 60-year-old. “They have a good team in terms of quality and technology. The playing system is good, and they have achieved good results,” said the national coach, who can draw on a full range of personnel.
All 23 players who traveled with the team “are ready for training today and ready for action”, explained Löw, who can now fall back on Toni Kroos, who was last ailing, and Timo Werner, who was sick. “Everyone is highly motivated.” In terms of line-up, the trainer did not want to look at the cards. “There are some considerations,” said the national coach. “I’ll make decisions tonight.”
It is conceivable that Löw will align his system a little more aggressively and two tips against Ukraine (Timo Werner & Serge Gnabry) runs up. Leon could be behind the attacking duo Goretzka take over the tens position. In the central midfield are Joshua Kimmich and Toni Kroos expected.
The two outside lanes are for Serie A legionnaire Robin Gosens and Luke Klostermann reserved. Gladbach, RB Leipzig and FC Bayern could be in the chain of three if Löw did this with Matthias Ginter, Marcel Halstenberg and Niklas Süle occupied. Manuel also returns between the posts New back. “We have to finally win another game,” said the captain.
Neuer – Ginter, Süle, Halstenberg – Klostermann, Kroos, Kimmich, Gosens – Goretzka – Werner, Gnabry
(3-4-1-2)
