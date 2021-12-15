Germany Life sentence sentenced to Berlin park murderer – case could exacerbate German-Russian diplomatic crisis

According to prosecutors, the Russian man worked with the support and guidance of FSB special forces of the Russian intelligence service.

Russian Vadim Krasikov sentenced to life imprisonment in Berlin on Wednesday, German newspaper reports Die Welt.

The case is significant, as the convict is expected to have received instructions and support from the Russian intelligence service, the FSB.

Krasikov shot a member of Georgia’s Chechen population Zelimhan Hangoshvilin In Berlin in August 2019. Krasikov, who arrived at the park on an electric bike, drove Hangosvil to him while sitting in the park and fired him three times with a Glock 26 handgun.

Krasikovia was accused of accepting an order from state agencies of the Russian Federation to assassinate Hangoshvili. According to the prosecutor, Krasikov either received an unknown amount of money in return or his motive was revenge.

Zelimhan Hangosvili fought in the Second Chechen War and was able to work in the special forces of his country’s Georgian Interior Ministry. After the assassination of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin commented on the matter accusing Hangoshvilia terrorist attack on the Moscow metro.

Krasikov has joined the Russian security service, the FSB. He arrived in Germany via Slovakia in August 2019 with a genuine passport marked Vadim Sokolov. Admittedly, the visa applied for in Slovakia had been sent by fax from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Bellingcat investigative team has played a key role in bringing Krasikov’s backgrounds to the attention of the German police, prosecutor and court. The group found out the man’s phone numbers, telephone traffic and subscription location information.

Prior to his trip to Berlin, he was in close contact with the FSB’s Vympel Special Forces and visited the FSB Training Center. One visit to the Special Forces Training Center lasted up to four days.

Read more: Bellingcat: Call records show Berlin park killer’s links to Russian security service FSB

Krasikov has also been linked to two previous homicides: in Kostomuksha in 2007 and in Moscow in 2013.

The police investigations into these cases had strange features, during which, among other things, the data of Krasikov’s ex-spouse disappeared from the official registers. Krasikov and his partners have not been convicted in Russia in either case.

In late 2019, Germany expelled two Russian diplomats in protest of the assassination. According to Germany, they were deported because the Russian criminal investigation authorities refused to cooperate with their German counterparts in investigating the murder of Hangoshvil.

A wider diplomatic crisis between Germany and Russia is expected over the charges and the verdict.