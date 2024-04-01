This Monday (1st), Germany legalized the possession of limited quantities of marijuana and cultivation for personal consumption in private homes.

The new law, approved by the Bundesrat – Parliament's constitutional body – allows the possession of up to 25 grams in public spaces by people over 18 years of age and up to 50 grams in private residences, as well as the cultivation of up to three plants for personal consumption .

For minors, possession and consumption will continue to be prohibited and general consumption will also be prohibited in the vicinity of schools and daycare centers, as well as in pedestrian areas before 8pm.

Even with the law in force from this Monday, consumers will have to wait three months to purchase cannabis legally in specialized clubs. Sale and purchase will remain prohibited, but consumers who do not want to produce at home will be able to organize themselves into non-profit cultivation associations of up to 500 members.

The discussion in the Bundesrat was divided between supporters and critics of the measure, including several federal states presided over by the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Bavaria, where the Christian Social Union (CSU) governs, which expressed its opposition to the rule.

The prime ministers of Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, both East German states, Reiner Haseloff and Michael Kretschmer, were among the project's main opponents.

According to Kretschmer, cannabis could be the gateway that would lead many users to stronger drugs, while Haseloff stated that the new law could even lead to more deaths, both from the consumption itself and from related traffic accidents.

The bill arose from an initiative by the Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach, who celebrated the approval by the Bundesrat and expressed on the social network X his hope that legalization would be “the beginning of the end of the underground market”.

With legalization, Germany becomes the latest country in Europe's growing wave that has legalized the drug or decriminalized its use. The best-known example is the Netherlands, which has allowed the substance market to expand since the 1970s.

Malta currently had the most lenient laws in the European Union, allowing adults to carry up to seven grams of cannabis and grow up to four plants at home.