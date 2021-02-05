So it’s true: there are still people who play candy Crush. And the Minister-President of the Land of Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow, is also among his fervent fans, which is now worth him some disappointments. It is not so much the choice of video game that is the subject of debate, but the time chosen to destroy candy and liquorice with giant lollipops. During an exchange on a virtual Clubhouse lounge, in fact, the 64-year-old official admitted that he sometimes played a few games during the long meetings between Angela Merkel and the presidents of the Länder, having for object the measures of fight against Covid-19.

As tells the correspondent of World in Germany, these jokes made on January 22nd aroused strong criticism, given the seriousness of the meetings and the challenges of the epidemic. To make matters worse, Bodo Ramelow (Die Linke, radical left) added that the very long discussions with the “little Merkel “ (“Merkelchen”) had even allowed him to achieve greatly improve his progress in the course of this game available on smartphone since 2012, which has known for several versions.

The Social Democratic Minister of the Interior of Thuringia asked him to “review his behavior”, while the co-chair of the Greens said she hoped it would be “of a joke”. The spokesperson for the Chancellor, quoted by The world, contented himself with a scathing comment, believing that “vsThese statements speak for themselves and do not deserve any further comment. ” Bodo Ramelow, for his part, justified himself by evoking the need to “empty your head” during “marathon meetings”. And he adds that some of his colleagues do the same during games of sudoku, chess or Scrabble.

The newspaper The world ends his story by stating that Bodo Ramelow made his return to the virtual chat room on January 24. And no doubt, now he thinks more about what he writes about the living room. “When I am on this platform, I will try to remember what has happened in the last forty-eight hours.”