The German Government is closing a bill that aims to reduce its polluting emissions by 65 percent by 2030, ten percentage points more than what has been set so far based on community agreements, and to achieve climate neutrality by 2045. The initiative thus responds to the recent ruling of the Constitutional Court that challenged part of the Climate Protection Law of 2019 in the biggest polluter in the European Union (EU).

The Great Coalition of Conservatives and Social Democrats has already reached “a fundamental agreement”, explained this Wednesday the spokesman for the German Executive, Steffen Seibert, who indicated however that the details of the reform are still being negotiated. Already in the law two years ago it was complex to combine the interests of the ministries of Industry and Transport, in conservative hands, with those of the Environment, with a Social Democratic head.

The objective at this time, explained Seibert, is to be able to approve the corresponding bill in the Council of Ministers next Wednesday, and that the regulations can conclude the legislative procedure before the close of this legislature, before the parliamentary elections scheduled for 26 of September.

Chancellor Angela Merkel assured in a virtual meeting with conservative parliamentarians that will do “everything possible” so that the goal can be achieved of climate neutrality before half a century, in compliance with the community commitments derived from the signing of the Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit the rise in temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrialization levels. This, the Chancellor added, It will mean “passing and implementing more measures”. According to calculations by experts, the increase of ten percentage points of cut by the end of this decade means 125 million tons less to the atmosphere than expected.

Merkel pointed to the new momentum that the fight against climate change has taken in recent months. In this sense, he highlighted the return to the Paris Agreement of the United States by the hand of its president, Joe Biden, and the recent plans presented by Washington in this regard to reduce its polluting emissions. The chancellor hoped that other countries would join in and toughen their own cut plans ahead of the Climate Summit (COP26) at the end of the year in Glasgow (United Kingdom).

The Minister of the Environment, Svenja Schulze, who showed some disappointment with the commitment that the 2019 law entailed, was convinced that the Council of Ministers will be able to approve this time an “ambitious” law “that is nevertheless viable”. The also Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, Minister of Finance, was convinced that Germany can cut more aggressively its emissions of gases that cause the greenhouse effect.

The German Government also wants to obtain support from the opposition bench for this reform, considering that it is a State policy and being aware that there are only five months until the general elections. The president of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and conservative chancellor candidate, Armin Laschet, assured this Tuesday that a “climate consensus” would be sought.

In this context, the most obvious interlocutor is Los Verdes, due to their environmentalist trajectory and their current strength in the polls, which place them in first or second position. The party applauded the government’s determination to carry out the reform as soon as possible and has shown to negotiate his support. But he has announced a series of conditions to achieve what in his opinion would be a “more ambitious” law. Its co-president Robert Habeck demanded by 2030 a cut in emissions of 70 percent, plus renewables, the end of subsidies for fossil fuels and an end to polluting vehicles and thermal power plants also for that year.

The Constitutional ruling urged the legislator to reform the Climate Protection Law before the end of next year. In addition, he considered that the 55% target for 2030 was insufficient -if climate neutrality was to be achieved in 2050- and criticized that there was no defined plan for after 2030. The ruling claimed that it was unfair and not proportionate, and therefore unconstitutional, to apply “soft” environmental measures to the current generation to the cost of having to impose more severe restrictions on future ones.

The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, assured in this regard that the ruling has made her see that it is necessary to achieve a more equitable distribution between generations of the burdens of the decarbonization of the economy.