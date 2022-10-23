Two activists from “Last Generation”, a protest group for climate change, smeared a Monet oil at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, Germany, throwing mashed potatoes at him. The group posted on Twitter the video of the attack on “Il Pagliaio”, one of the masterpieces of the French impressionist, inviting politicians to take effective measures to limit climate change. The extent of any damage has yet to be assessed, museum spokeswoman Carolin Stranz said. A few days ago a similar action, but with tomato sauce, was carried out against Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London. “We are in a climate catastrophe. Science tells us that we will not be able to feed our families in 2050. This picture will be worth nothing if we have to fight for food.” So the activists after the gesture



