Germany, knife massacre at Solingen town festival: dead and injured. One arrest

The knife-wielding attacker attacked bystanders at a festival yesterday in Solingen, western Germany, killing three people, “he has not been identified and is still wanted”. The police reported, specifying that the person whose arrest he announced today is a suspect in “failure to report” a criminal act. Special forces detained the young man in his parents’ apartment and are currently interrogating him. This is a boy of just 15 years old: Investigators believe he may have been in contact with the perpetrator of the attack.

Three dead and five seriously injured in a knife attack in Solingen, Germany. A real attack that took place yesterday evening during the celebrations for the 650th anniversary of the city. Police sources said the case was no longer classified as a “murder spree” but as a “an attackor” probably with a terrorist background. According to other witnesses, cited by Picturethe attacker was said to be “of Arab appearance”.

It all happened around 9:45 pm on Friday at Fronhof, a market located in the city center where a stage for live music had been set up. Shortly after the attack began, the festival was interrupted, while the perpetrator allegedly attacked visitors directly in front of the stage by deliberately stabbing them in the neck. German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wrote on X that he hoped “that rescue workers will be able to save the injured and that the police will be able to catch the cowardly and pathetic perpetrator who is on the run.” All events scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have now been canceled, the city announced.

The attack came after Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced that laws would be tightened so that people could only carry knives with blades up to 6 centimeters in public, instead of the previous 12 centimeters, as well as a ban on the handling of dangerous switchblades. The German government is planning to introduce a law that would tighten gun laws, it said in mid-August after a series of knife incidents. The new law will “further restrict the carrying of knives in public,” Faeser said at the time. Along with limits on blade length, there will be a complete ban on switchblades.

The first testimonies collected by local media speak of shock among those presenti. Philipp Müller, one of the co-organizers of the festival, explained immediately from the stage that the emergency services had intervened and that nine people were in danger. Thousands of visitors followed the request to leave the square calmly and without panicking. “People are shocked but calm,” Müller told the newspaper. A journalist from the Solinger Tageblatt described an “eerie atmosphere.” The “Festival of Diversity” had started on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of the founding of the city of Solingen, with a packed program of events until Sunday.