Around 9.45 pm, during the celebrations for the 650th anniversary of the city of Solingen, a man randomly attacked passersby, apparently with a knife. This is reported by Bild and other German media. According to initial information there are several dead and injured. Bild reported at least three deaths and several serious injuries. Dozens of rescuers are currently working to resuscitate those affected. According to witness statements, the perpetrator is on the runThe police raised the alarm and the city festival was cancelled. A police helicopter is flying over the area which has been cordoned off. As reported by the Solinger Tageblatt, a co-organizer on stage at the festival explained that emergency services are struggling to save the lives of nine people. The crime scene is the Fronhof, a market square in the center of Solingen. Authorities have asked Solingen residents to leave the city center. Thousands of visitors followed the request to leave the square calmly and without panicking.