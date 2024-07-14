A 63-year-old man shot and killed several family members in Albstadt-Lautlingen in Baden-Württemberg. The police confirmed this to the SWR. There is no danger to the public, according to a police spokesperson. As the SWR has learned from security sources, the killer is said to be a hunter. The 63-year-old father shot the mother and her son. He is also said to have attempted to kill his wife and daughter. The daughter’s life is in danger, the wife was seriously injured. Both were taken to hospital by helicopter. The alleged perpetrator was found dead in the garden of the family home. According to information from the SWR, several firearms are registered in the name of the alleged perpetrator.