Two hostages would be taken in a pharmacy in Karlsruhe, Germany. The police are on the spot with a large deployment of forces and have made contact with the kidnapper, according to what the dpa writes.

The kidnapper would have asked for a millionaire ransom for his release. According to local media, there are two people who were inside the pharmacy when the seizure took place and who remained blocked. Due to the seizure in progress in the pharmacy, the show of a well-known dog trainer, Martin Ruetter, and a concert scheduled in the Konzerthaus a few meters from the place where one or more people are being held by a man or woman have been cancelled. woman. Bild writes it. According to the police, however, there would be no danger to the residents.

The kidnapper would be armed. Some neighbors also reported hearing some shots. Police urged residents to stay in their homes and set up an emergency center in a school for those nearby.