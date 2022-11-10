Germany | KFC called to celebrate the anniversary of Kristallnacht with a chicken meal

KFC explained what happened by saying that the message was sent by a bot that was programmed to send a similar message on national holidays marked in the calendar.

From his chicken dishes the well-known fast food company KFC has apologized in Germany after sending a notice to its customers in its application, which urged “to honor the memory of Kristallnacht with a cheesy chicken meal”.

The news agency AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation have reported on the matter, among others BBC.

The Nazis inflicted violence on the Jews on the night between November 9 and 10, or Kristallnacht, in 1938. The night got its name from the glass shards from broken shop windows.

During Kristallnacht, dozens of Jews were killed and thousands of shops and hundreds of synagogues were destroyed. The night is considered the starting point of the Holocaust.

In Germany, the anniversary of Kristallnacht is taken seriously. The memory of the victims is honored in several events, and there is a public discussion about the atrocities of the Nazis.

KFC’s in a message to its customers on Wednesday, the tone was very different.

“It’s Kristallnacht commemoration day! Treat yourself to soft cheese with your crispy chicken,” the message read.

About an hour later, another message was sent to customers apologizing for the previous message. The first message was said to be an error caused by “a glitch in the system”.

KFC explained what happened by saying that the message had been sent by a bot that was programmed to send a similar message on national holidays marked in the calendar.

The company announced For Newsweek magazine in his comment that he sincerely regrets his “unplanned, inappropriate and unacceptable message”.

“We understand and respect the historical significance of this day,” the company announced.

The BBC says that a spokesman for a British organization representing Jews Daniel Sugarman said he found KFC’s original message “simply awful”.