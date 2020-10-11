After a quarter of an hour it became apparent that Germany was still acting without ideas and that Ukraine was playing off its counterattack poorly.

So far we are pretty well on course towards a draw. Running. #UKRGER – David Grashoff? (@grasimar) October 10, 2020

Maybe Ginter should stay in front. #UKRGER – Fachinformatik (@fachinformatik) October 10, 2020

I have the feeling that nobody really wants to play, let alone that there is a real game plan … clearly tired and such, but in my opinion that has not only been the case since Corona. #UKRGER – SpinachMatrose (@ _jp100_) October 10, 2020

But there wasn’t much more to see in the first 45 minutes. The German team was very sloppy, as was the case recently, but Ukraine, which was troubled by personnel, was only able to make partial use of the counter-attacks that were often offered.

Even Twilight is more exciting than the Germany Games #UKRGER – Gxlxy (Spezi Fan Acc) (@ gxlxxy03) October 10, 2020

If Ginter is about the most conspicuous player in your possession game, you have a massive problem. #UKRGER – Laurin (@ LokLaurin2003) October 10, 2020

Draxler didn’t want to endanger the tie. With 3-0 it would have been difficult. #UKRGER – Marcel (@Der_Mazze) October 10, 2020

Draxler not seen for 50 minutes and even if he appears alone in front of the gate, he remains invisible. #UKRGER – WUMMS (@WummsSportshow) October 10, 2020

My god, this might be a boring kick … #UKRGER – app_kurt (@app_kurt) October 10, 2020

Just took a little nap. Has #The team stumbled on your way to victory? #UKRGER – Brausepaulchen (@Brausepaulchen) October 10, 2020

I’m actually hoping for the 2: 2. There is nothing more to say about the national team … #UKRGER – Tim (@timmmmme_) October 10, 2020

The Germans and their penchant for tradition. One hopes for a balance. #UkraineGermany #ukrger #Soccer – JürgenNaser (@NaserJurgen) October 10, 2020

The only question is in which minute of stoppage time the equalizer falls this time. #UKRGER – Billion Mike (@MillionenMike) October 10, 2020

In the parallel game, Spain beat Switzerland 1-0 and now lead the group with seven points ahead of Germany (five), Ukraine (three) and Switzerland (one point).

#UKRGER The main thing is to win. Now let’s see how it goes against Switzerland. – Stormy Monday (@Schtormy_Monday) October 10, 2020