On Saturday evening, the DFB-Elf tried again to use a leadership in the Nations League to win. In Ukraine they could finally celebrate their first success in the Nations League, even if the performance was not convincing.
Gates: 0: 1 Ginter (20th), 0: 2 Goretzka (49th), 1: 2 Malinovskyi (76th penalty kick)
In front of a rumored 20,000 spectators in Kiev, the hosts had to compete with a trunk team, as more than a dozen players were in quarantine or injured. However, the Ukraine played quite refreshingly determined at the beginning when they captured the ball. However, Gnabry was able to record the first degree after five minutes.
After a quarter of an hour it became apparent that Germany was still acting without ideas and that Ukraine was playing off its counterattack poorly.
But in the 20th minute, Ginter was able to give the German team the lead after a corner after a strong assist from Rüdiger. The demand was made to use the Gladbacher in a different position:
But even in the aftermath, the DFB-Elf repeatedly lost the ball in the build-up and looked nervous, but the home side could not capitalize on it.
After half an hour, Kimmich challenged the Ukrainian goalkeeper Bushchan with a long-range shot, but the goalkeeper skilfully parried the corner. Five minutes later, Bushchan shone with a Gnabry header.
But there wasn’t much more to see in the first 45 minutes. The German team was very sloppy, as was the case recently, but Ukraine, which was troubled by personnel, was only able to make partial use of the counter-attacks that were often offered.
World champion Bastian Schweinsteiger also expressed his thoughts on the current performances before the game:
Only four minutes had been played in the second half when the then strong Bushchan dropped a cross from Klostermann on the head of Leon Goretzka – the 2-0 for the DFB-Elf was due to a blatant goalkeeping error. Seconds later, Draxler missed the sure 3-0 when he wasted the high percentage chance.
Germany now went to the decision, but Bushchan was also there again against Draxler. The game was still not really fascinating.
In the 75th minute, Süle caused a penalty when he knocked Yaremchuk off his feet in the penalty area. Malinovskyi did not miss the opportunity and certainly turned.
But despite the fears, it worked this time with the first victory in the Nations League and in the international match year 2020, but the German team could not really convince.
In the parallel game, Spain beat Switzerland 1-0 and now lead the group with seven points ahead of Germany (five), Ukraine (three) and Switzerland (one point).
Leave a Reply