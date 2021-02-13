Germany Joy returned to the miserable pandemic in Berlin – in the big city we now ski in the parks and skate on the ice of the lake

The rare winter weather in Berlin cheers up the people of the city affected by the pandemic closures.

Berlin

Berlin A lucky rarity sprays on the Volkspark Friedrichshain’s park corridor: a Berliner with skis.

Carsten Westphal slides downhill skating around the park. Kilometers accumulate comfortably, and the park corridor is well suited for ice skating, as there is no sanding in the park.

Westphal now skis a lot. She loves skiing and has time.

“I’m unemployed. My job is in a sports store, but it’s closed now. ”

Berlin has suddenly turned into a happy city again in the midst of pandemic closures. The German capital has been practicing winter sports in the city’s numerous parks for several days.

It is rare. In most cases, the snow does not stay here on the ground for a long time in the winter, even if it rains. This year, everything is really different than before: there has been snow and ice for a week, and the temperature has remained frosty even during the day.

Before that, winter has been rain and sleet. Westphal last skied in Berlin in 2010. Now you can also run into skiers on the streets of Berlin. Park skiing in particular is on the rise.

Unemployed, Carsten Westphal now skates daily on the Volkspark Friedrichshain in Berlin.­

Facebook groups are hunting skis. Someone has seen Järviset on their shoulders in Neukölln, it is reported in a group of Finns in Berlin. Where to get skis!

“Move weight on one leg, just about! ”

Paul Wein, 25, has come to his family in Berlin from his student city of Dresden. During distance learning and distance school, he teaches to his ten-year-old little brother Carlolle snowboarding at Volkspark Friedrichshain.

The park has artificial hills built from World War II bunkers with quite steep slopes.

Carlo and his friends have unscrewed the tires from the skateboards. At Christmas, the park ramp was still full of skaters and scooters, but thanks to the snow, new sports are now being learned.

Ten-year-old Carlo Wein normally tricks on a scooter, but now he practices snowboarding on a skateboard at Volkspark Friedrichshain.­

Normally, Paul would be snowboarding in the Alps, but the coronary embargo forces him to live differently.

“It’s nice to have more time with my little brother now,” he says.

In Germany most schoolchildren have already been in distance education for almost two months. Only grocery stores and pharmacies are open – there are also bookstores in Berlin.

Winter sports equipment is not available for almost anything, as online stores have long delivery times. The weather forecast promises to condense as early as next week.

But it doesn’t matter if there are no sleds when there is a snowboard. Gerrit Brandt it would be a normal winter in the Alps going down. Now he settles on his stomach on a board in the park and is three years old Käthe climbs on his back. Father and daughter descend the steep icy slope of the bunker hill.

Gerrit Brandt and his daughter Käthe descend a hill on a snowboard in the Volkspark Friedrichshain.­

Weißenseen in the park Hannah-Lea Dorn, 10, and Gian-Simon Dorn, 6, descend a hill on a wooden sled. A wooden sled is a much more common sight in Germany than a plastic sled or sleigh.

Many parents have dug out their childhood traditional sled, but many of the wooden sleds are new.

Pascal Dorn with his children is going to go to Weißensee for ice skating. There is no artificial ice or ice rinks, as all Sports Venues are closed due to the pandemic.

However, you have to get on the ice: Hannah-Lea has just learned a pirouette, and for hockey, the trio also has a small goal. In recent days, icy people have been rescued in Berlin, and police are visiting that park to command people off the ice in Weißensee.

Dorn thinks it’s stupid. He hails from Switzerland, and says he is accustomed to greater individual freedom.

“In Germany, we are waiting for official instructions on every issue and clarifying the responsibilities. In Switzerland, we think that everyone is responsible for themselves. I also drive a car, even though it’s very dangerous. ”

A moment after the police leave, Dorn and his children go on the ice – and so do many Germans.

Lake in the other corner is a molten point full of swans and other waterfowl. The couple can also accommodate a couple of swimmers.

Winter swimming without a sauna – even without a pier and changing room – is a common sight in Berlin in winter. Clothes are changed on the beach under towel covers. Some go naked on the lake and don’t need eye protection for undressing.

Gian-Simon Dorn, 6, Hannah-Lea Dorn (11) and their father Pascal Dorn descend a hill on a wooden sled.­

Usually, though, there is no ice around like there is now. Vincent Spitzer and Paul Hase are cramped in the middle of the birds.

“The birds thought we came to their territory,” Spitzer says after swimming.

After minutes of pulsating, the skin glows red, but the feeling is perfect according to the men. For them, the cause of winter swimming is a coronavirus pandemic.

“I think this will improve resilience. The spiritual side is also important. It’s a great feeling to win yourself over by going into the cold water, ”Hase says.

Vincent Spitzer (left) and Paul Hase regularly go winter swimming among the birds. They believe winter swimming improves resistance.­