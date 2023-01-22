Scholz and Macron, at the start of the joint press conference after the Franco-German summit in Paris / afp

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced this afternoon in Paris that Germany is joining the H2Med pipeline project, the corridor that will allow hydrogen to be transported from Portugal to France through Spain.

“We have decided to expand the H2Med project that, thanks to European funding, links Portugal, Spain and France, to Germany, which will be a partner in this hydrogen infrastructure strategy,” Macron announced at a joint press conference at the end of the Franco-German Council of Ministers held in Paris, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the Élysée Treaty.

Scholz has described the European hydrogen corridor as an “excellent project for the future”. “We need hydrogen and it is much simpler to go through the Mediterranean and go from port to port. Now we extend (H2Med) to our German friends,” Macron explained.

The H2Med, promoted by the governments of Spain, Portugal and France, initially included two cross-border infrastructures, one between Celorico da Beira (Portugal) and Zamora, and another, underwater, between the ports of Barcelona and Marseille (France). But now it will have to be extended to eastern Europe so that the hydrogen can reach Germany.

Sánchez: “New Iberian solution”



This ambitious project replaces the MidCat, the gas pipeline between Spain and France through the Pyrenees that Macron rejected, considering that it was more difficult to carry out and did not solve the current energy crisis that Europe is experiencing due to the war in Ukraine.

The fact that Germany joins H2Med is a strong endorsement of a project for which the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, has opted. «Germany joins H2Med together with France, Portugal and Spain. After the treaty of Barcelona, ​​the green corridor definitely reinforces its pan-European dimension. A new Iberian solution, and there are already two, in favor of European energy sovereignty, “said Sánchez on Twitter.

tensions overcome



Scholz and Macron have celebrated in Paris together with their ministers the 60th anniversary of the Élysée Treaty. This treaty, signed on January 22, 1963 by Chancellor Konrad Adenauer and President Charles de Gaulle, sealed the reconciliation of France and Germany after World War II.

The two European leaders promised that the Franco-German axis will continue to be the engine of the European Union, as it has been until now. “Germany and France, because they cleared the path of reconciliation, must become pioneers for the re-foundation of our Europe, together,” Macron added in a speech at the Sorbonne university amphitheater.

The two leaders declared that the tensions of recent months between Berlin and Paris, which had led to the suspension of the Franco-German council of ministers scheduled for October, were over. Officially it was due to agenda problems among the ministers, although in reality it was due to their substantive differences on defense and energy policy in the context of the war in Ukraine.

All support to Ukraine



Scholz promised that Paris and Berlin will continue to give “all support to Ukraine for as long as it takes.” “Together, as Europeans, in order to defend our European peace project,” added Scholz. Macron reiterated “the unwavering support” of France and Germany for Ukraine. “After February 24 (2022, the date of the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine), our union is not divided or has evaded its responsibilities,” insisted the French head of state.

Scholz is under pressure from his European allies to authorize sending Leopard 2 tanks to kyiv so the Ukrainians can better defend themselves against Russian attacks. A few days ago, the foreign minister was open to delivering or allowing the re-export of Leopard tanks to kyiv if the United States does so with its Abrams tanks. For his part, Macron said that he does not exclude the shipment of Leclerc tanks to Ukraine.