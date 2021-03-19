The largest countries of the European Union did not take 24 hours to pick up the glove of the European Medicines Agency (EMA, for its acronym in English), which on Thursday he supported vaccination with AstraZeneca, and this same Friday they resumed immunization with the doses of this company. But the EMA’s verdict has failed to settle the discussion about this antidote to covid-19, which continues to generate noise and doubts about its use.

Germany, Italy and France, along with Bulgaria and Slovenia, began to inoculate the AstraZeneca compound again. The most striking situation occurred in the Gallic country, whose health authorities decided that this vaccine be injected only in those over 55 years of age, since the few serious cases of thrombosis detected in Europe after immunization with this product occurred only in children under the age of 55. that age. To set an example, the French Prime Minister, Jean Castex, who is 55 years old, was vaccinated yesterday with AstraZeneca with television broadcasting the event. “I did not feel anything, although I am a little sensitive to pain,” he said after receiving the drug in a military hospital in Paris. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were also willing to get vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

But not all countries were convinced after the EMA’s verdict. Scandinavians (Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland) await more information before resuming immunizations. Even so, Finland, the last to stop the administration of the doses, acknowledged that the symptoms found after some injections are “extremely rare” and that “there is no certainty that blood clot problems are linked to the vaccine.”

Other countries have chosen a middle way. Lithuania announced yesterday that it will allow its population to choose a vaccine. If at the time a citizen is to be immunized there is no dose from the chosen company, the Ministry of Health of this country will call you again when the preferred compound is available.

The alarms about the AstraZeneca vaccine jumped earlier this week, when it was found that some thirty European citizens who had received this vaccine suffered thrombi and clotting problems. The European Medicines Agency decided to investigate the cases and on Thursday, its Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) admitted that it cannot totally rule out that these caps have some kind of link with the vaccine, but said it had no evidence to the contrary either, so it asked the European countries that had suspended vaccination with AstraZeneca, including Spain, to inject this formula as soon as possible because the “benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks”, especially considering that hundreds of people die daily in Europe from covid -19.

In the same vein as the EMA, The World Health Organization (WHO) assured that its analyzes rule out that the AstraZeneca vaccine causes an increased probability of blood clots. The immunization of this company “continues to have a positive benefit-risk profile, with enormous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths in the world,” said the WHO.