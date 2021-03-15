Countries that suspend the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the AstraZeneca laboratory continue to pile up. On Monday, Germany, France and Italy took the measure as a precaution due to suspicions that the drug can cause blood clots or blood clots.

The German Ministry of Health stated that the decision was made based on a current recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute, the government body in charge of the approval of vaccines, who considered that it was necessary to verify the potential relationship between this vaccine and new cases of thrombosis registered in Europe after inoculation.

The German Institute recommended further investigation about the vaccine.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the temporary suspension of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine. Photo: AFP

The Ministry of Health pointed out that it will be in any case the European Medicines Agency (EMA) who ultimately decides “if this new information affects the authorization of the vaccine and in what way.”

For his part, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, announced the suspension of AstraZeneca’s vaccine against COVID-19 pending a recommendation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday.

“The decision has been made … to suspend AstraZeneca vaccination as a precaution and we hope to resume it quickly if the EMA recommendation allows it,” Macron said.

Italy also relied on “precaution” as a reason to stop vaccination with AstraZeneca, as decided by other European countries due to complaints for probable side effects.

Jens Spahn, Germany’s Health Minister, leaves the press conference in which he announced that the country was temporarily suspending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: AP

The Italian Drug Agency (Aifa) specified that the measure was taken “by caution and temporarily throughout the territory “, while awaiting the decision of EMA, the European medicine agency, in charge of the evaluation in the European Union.

A wave of arrests

These three countries thus join the decision of stop the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine that many countries have done in recent days, from the Netherlands, Ireland, Denmark, Norway and Iceland, which completely suspended it, to Austria, which did it with only a few batches.

The EMA has so far identified around thirty cases of thrombosis following a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. In total, some five million doses.

The EMA has pointed out that the rate of thrombosis cases among those vaccinated “It is not greater than that of the population as a whole”, but he added that it is necessary to analyze in detail what happened.

The AstraZeneca formula, weighed down from the outset by doubts about its effectiveness and possible side effects, is the third authorized in the EU, behind those of BioNTech / Pfizer and Moderna.

Following its authorization in the EU, the German government – following the indications of the PEI – recommended the use of AstraZeneca only for people between 18 and 64 years, considering that insufficient tests had been carried out with older people.

Recently, and with the objective of accelerating the vaccination campaign, the federal government and the federated states advocated removing this restriction and using AstraZeneca’s across the population, as well as the other two coronavirus vaccines.

Source: agencies

JPE