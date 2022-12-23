Two Italian boyfriends were killed in Albstadt, near Stuttgart in Germany, where police arrested the suspected murderer, 52 years old, who for now makes use of the right not to answer. On Facebook the sister of Christian Zodaone of the victims, remembers it together with his girlfriend Sandra Fourth, which had been missing since Sunday. As reported by the Sudkurier, the suspect shot the 23-year-old boy in the center of Albstadt. The victim died in hospital shortly after. Stopped by the police, the man led the investigators to locate the body of the second victim, 20 years old, buried in a garden. The causes of the double homicide remain unknown at the moment.

Police said the killer knew the victims and that all three are Italian. Quarta also had German citizenship and lived in the same apartment building as the alleged killer. The suspect was arrested near his home without resistance and still had the gun on him. “We are all shocked by what happened here in Albstadt,” said mayor Klaus Konzelmann. “Our thoughts are with the families of the victims,” ​​he added quoted by the dpa.